A video of former NFL player Ray McDonald corning his baby mama was just made public. And it resulted in him having his domestic violence charges dropped. Peep the video and get the deets inside….

Ray McDonald ruined his NFL career with a history of domestic violence charges. And now, a video of him in action has surfaced, although, it actually helped him in his current domestic violence case rather than hurt him.

Video footage of the ex-football player cornering the mother of his child back in 2015 was released. The video was at the center of his current domestic violence case.

According to TMZ, the footage is from an incident that went down in May 2015 between Ray and his baby mama. In the clip, the woman films the former defensive end as he has her corned in a room while holding their 2-month-old child.

There’s another man in the clip who is believed to be his driver. He tries to get Ray to leave, but his efforts didn’t work. The stand-off lasts for about 3 minutes where the woman repeatedly asks Ray to leave her alone.

At the end, it appears Ray charges at her and she runs to bathroom (while …read more

Read more here:: YBF