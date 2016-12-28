Drake & J.Lo are sharing their “love” on Instagram (again). But…is it really all just a stunt? Check it inside…

Both Drake and J.Lo posted the same pic — at the same time — last night. The pic shows the two cuddling up on a couch, Jenny laid out across Drake’s lap as he embraces her while looking at the camera.

Honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if this was a scene from a video or something they’re shooting as it was recently revealed they are working together on Jennifer’s new album. And we all know Drake likes to play the game of “are we dating or nah?” in the public eye when working with a female artist, i.e. the Rihanna and Taylor Swift foolishness.

We’ve also heard rumblings Drake and Jenny are actually on the cusp od a romantic relationship, which is also not hard to believe. It could be a little of both. Either way, they’re definitely playing all this up. We barely saw J.Lo post bae-like pictures such as this with her ex-husband Marc Anthony or long time boyfriend Casper Smart.

By the way, reports allege Rihanna unfollowed Jennifer recently, and it’s …read more

Read more here:: YBF