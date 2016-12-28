Jennifer Lopez and Drake made an interesting declaration via Instagram Tuesday night, posting a cuddly photo to their accounts — at the same time.

In the caption-free picture, the rapper, 30, wrapped his arms around 47-year-old Jenny From the Block, shooting a coy look to the camera.

Dating rumors first began in early December when Drake attended two of Lopez’s Las Vegas concerts back-to-back.

Later, The “Hotline Bling” hit-maker later hosted a private dinner at Delilah in West Hollywood, where he was spotted leaving with Lopez.

A source told E! News, “They are seeing each other.” And though they’re “not exclusive,” Drake “is really into her.”

Meanwhile, Lopez’s rep said of romance rumors: “They are spending time together, working on a new music project.”

But does this make their relationship official? Drake’s ex Rihanna certainly seems to think so!

