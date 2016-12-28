Great news, everybody! You know that whole thing about Drake possibly hooking up with Jennifer Lopez?

It looks like it might not have been just an impossible dream after all!

And that’s because — brace your tender, Drake-loving hearts — both of these crazy kids shared this precious photo early this morning:

So they’re looking awfully cozy, right?

After all, you don’t just lovingly cradle someone a couple days after Christmas if you’re “just friends” or “just working together,” you know?

In this strange time, this week between Christmas and New Years, you’re not going to be all cuddled up with someone unless they’re a big part of your life.

Let’s just be real about that.

But this adorable little photo isn’t the only piece of evidence that things may be really heating up for Drizzy and J Lo here.

No, it turns out that, over the weekend, Rihanna actually took the time to unfollow Jennifer on Instagram.

Oh, the shade of it all!

It’s interesting because Rihanna, of course, was with Drake for a pretty long while by celebrity standards. And judging by the way Drake talked about her, they were pretty serious.

It’s also worth noting that, in the past, Rihanna and Jennifer have been …read more

Read more here:: THG