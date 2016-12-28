We just celebrated Christmas, but that doesn’t mean thieves are letting up on their antics. Queen Latifah‘s car got stolen at a gas station in Atlanta. Deets inside…

If you’ve been keeping up with the news, then you’ve heard about the new crime trend where thieves hop in your car to steal it while you’re pumping gas. Well, Queen Latifah has become a victim to the thievery.

According to Fulton County Police, someone (not Queen) was driving Queen Latifah’s 2015 Mercedes Benz S63 when the car was stolen on the evening of December 20th at a Shell gas station. Reportedly, a white BMW pulled up beside the driver of Queen’s car, someone hopped in the driver’s seat and drove off!

Queen, whose real name is Dana Owens, was notified about the robbery by police. Eventually, police were able to find her vehicle at an apartment complex in Southwest Atlanta. Upon speaking to the apartment security guard, he or she said they saw three males near Queen’s vehicle and the white BMW.

No arrests have been made.

In the police report, it was said that Queen, who stars on the new FOX series “Star,” found lemonade and fruit punch bottles left inside her car after …read more

