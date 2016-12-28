Kylie Jenner’s “little surprise gift for the world” on Christmas Day was something so special, it was nothing short of miraculous, indeed.

Especially if your name happens to be Tyga.

The 19-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star teamed up with photographer Sasha Samsonova on the provocative short video.

Their collaboration is pretty spectacular, we must say.

Not just because it shows her in various states of undress while in the shower, although no one with a pulse is going to complain about that.

It’s the music and artistry combined with the young celebrity’s real-life love for boyfriend Tyga that makes it steamy (in more ways than one).

Set to music by Niia, it leaves very little to the imagination, but in a way that’s more romantic, emotional and sensual than you’d expect.

Check it out and crack a window … it’s gonna be hot:

Samsonova, the video’s director, told W Magazine that “the whole deal with this video is that it’s a very personal experience.”

“It’s like you’re watching this person from a point of view that has never been seen before,” she adds. “It’s super raw footage.”

In other words, what you see is what you get:

“As soon as my …read more

Read more here:: THG