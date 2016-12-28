Ariana Grande took to Twitter Tuesday to speak out against female objectification following a run-in with a fan of boyfriend Mac Miller.

The pop star felt compelled to document her experience to her 43 million followers after feeling disrespected and degraded by the guy.

What did he say exactly? You’ll be surprised …

According to the singer, she and her rapper beau were out picking up some food when a young fan of his excitedly approached the couple.

“He was loud and excited and by the time M was seated in the driver’s seat, he was literally almost in the car with us,” Grande recalls.

“I thought all of this was cute and exciting,” Ari said, until he said:

“‘Ariana is sexy as hell man. I see you, I see you hitting that!!!'”

That made Grande feel like a sex object and left her reeling.

“Hitting that? The f**k??” she continued.

“This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I felt sick and objectified. I was also sitting right there when he said it,” she said.

Adding that she “felt really quiet and hurt,” Grande said that these “kinds of moments [contribute] to women’s sense of fear and inadequacy.”

