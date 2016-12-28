Even in the age of Peak TV, some of this year’s TV shows were just flat out bad.
Many of them didn’t last past one season, while others still manage to have an audience — somehow.
From the quick flops to the worn out staples, here’s a look at some of the worst TV shows of 2016.
1. Notorious
To be fair, nothing could have filled the Scandal-sized hole in our hearts — and our Thursday nights. But Notorious didn’t even come close to being a solid replacement while the Shondaland favorite was on its lengthy hiatus.
2. Heartbeat
Loosely based on the life of Dr. Kathy Magliato, this bizarre medical procedural was pretty much a trainwreck.
3. Conviction
Despite the fact that Hayley Atwell is incredible, ABC’s Conviction managed to be a total trainwreck, and it’s already been canceled. You can do better, ABC!
4. The X-Files
Sometimes, a revival series can be a wonderful thing. That wasn’t the case with The X-Files. The brief returns of the series had a couple of good episodes, but mostly, it was a disappointment.
5. Shadowhunters
Freeform’s Shadowhunters turned out to be a pretty poor adaptation of the young adult book series. …read more
