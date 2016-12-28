George Michael will be laid to rest next to his mother on the family’s private plot, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to reports, Lesley Angold Panayiotou, who passed away after losing her battle with cancer at the age of 60 in 1997, was buried in Highgate, North London.

“Everyone in the family is struggling to take it in but at least he is finally at rest with his mum now,” the sister of Michael’s former best friend Andros Georgiou told The Sun.

“George Michael’s family have a private plot where his mother is buried — and there is currently space within it for further burials,” a cemetery insider later told the publication.

As Radar readers know, the 53-year-old was found dead on December 25 at his Oxfordshire residence in England as sources claim he had battling heroin addiction for months.

According to The Telegraph, the star had even been treated in the hospital for an overdose earlier this year.

"He's been rushed to A&E on several occasions,"

