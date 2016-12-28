Erika Girardi really needs to stop showing off her lack of underwear to men.

That’s the conclusion the housewives came to on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 Episode 4 and it resulted in one of the most hilarious episodes of the entire series.

We kicked things off with Dorit fuming about Erika crossing the line and flashing her husband, but she opted to let Erika think she had forgotten about it as she tried to come up with a plan to get revenge.

Meanwhile, Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd pressed on with their campaign to end cruelty to dogs. If you watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online, you will know just how serious the pair are about the cause.

Some people hate on reality TV, but there’s no denying that Lisa V is using her prominence to shed light on some causes that the masses are not aware of.

Her pal, Lisa Rinna was busy, too. She was busy on QVC selling apparel and managed to sell over $500,000 worth in 24 hours. That’s a lot of money. Right?

Later, Dorit met up with Eileen and Lisa R for some drinks …read more

