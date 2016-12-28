She has just six weeks to go until she’s a mother of two, and Jessa Duggar Seewald is showing off her (adorable) baby bump to prove it.

Pregnancy doesn’t look so good on everyone … but it sure does on Jessa, who looks positively gorgeous and glowing while with child:

Can you tell that one of these pics is from 2015?

To mark 34 weeks of pregnancy, Jessa shared the above comparison of her growing belly now compared to her pregnancy with son Spurgeon.

Little Spurge turned one on November 5.

The 24-year-old Counting On star donned a blue patterned sweater and long maxi-dress, in keeping with the Duggar fashion standards.

Jessa wrote, “first-second #34 weeks.”

In the photo showing her pregnant with her first child, Jessa wore a white t-shirt. A few weeks ago, the star posted a similar comparison:

In this case, the one on the left is 2015.

At 31 weeks, Jessa’s fans were quick to speculate on the sex of her child, with many believing that her body shape might hold a clue.

Wrote one fan/pregnancy soothsayer:

“Carrying low!!! I’m guessing it’s a girl.”

Maybe it is, maybe it isn’t … but we can tell you all the months of talk of Jessa Duggar expecting twins …read more

