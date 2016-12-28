Carrie Fisher was so much more than just Princess Leia.

She was an actress of the big screen, small screen and stage.

She was an author, a mental illness survivor and proof that one could bounce back after years of substance abuse. She was a role model.

But Fisher, who died from complications of a heart attack at age 60 yesterday, will forever be remembered for her iconic role in the Star Wars franchise.

As such, we’ve rundown reaction from various members of this beloved film family below.

Here is what many of those closely related to Star Wars have had to say in the wake of Fisher’s passing:

Harrison Ford: “Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

Mark Hamill (via Twitter): “No Words. Devastated.”

George Lucas: “Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved.

“In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess—feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people …read more

