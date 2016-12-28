Charlize Theron is CLEARLY drawn to “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane!

The stunning beauty has been secretly dating the Hollywood actor, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

She first fell for the cartoon tycoon while shooting their 2014 flick, A Million Ways to Die in the West, and gushed to the press, “The most flattering thing you could say to me is that I could be a match to him.”

Theron, 41, and MacFarlane, 43, had been trying to keep their special romance under wraps but were caught red-handed during a romantic dinner date at an upscale sushi restaurant in L.A. recently.

“They were in the restaurant for more than two hours and seemed totally happy with each other,” said a Radar spy on the scene.

“Now that Sean Penn is finally out of her system, she’s focusing on Seth seriously ,” a friend told Radar.

“She could see herself growing old with him, and best of all, her mom — who couldn’t stand her former fiancé Sean Penn — totally approves!”