According to a new report, Angelina Jolie did not have a merry Christmas.

And it doesn’t sound like she’s about to have a happy new year, either.

Despite the actress having taken issue with Brad Pitt being permitted to spend time with his kids over this holiday season, a court-appointed therapist gave the visit her blessing earlier this month.

As a result, Pitt was at least allowed to see Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox on Christmas.

It’s unclear if Maddox and Pax accepted the invitation to be with their dad.

But we can confirm that Pitt and the other four kids at least hung out this week.

And Jolie supposedly flipped out in response.

Describing the former Oscar winner as “furious” over her estranged husband seeing any of his children, an insider expounded on the situation to In Touch Weekly as follows:

“She’s having a meltdown. She can’t believe it’s happening. After being told that the kids were cleared to visit Brad at his house she tried to change the terms and have the visit at her home.

“But she was firmly told no. And that made her furious.”

Jolie and Pitt have been locked in a fairly ugly battle ever since the former filed for …read more

Read more here:: THG