Abby Lee Miller is getting sick of people slacking in the ALDC and has opted to cut people from the team if they screw up. It’s a good idea to create tension, but Abby has publicly slammed producers for making her do it.

That’s why the arrival of a new girl on Dance Moms Season 7 Episode 5 was a bitter pill to swallow because it was clear the producers were adding them to spice things up.

We kicked things off with the girls celebrating that fourth win in a row. It’s crazy to think how poorly this team performed for much of Dance Moms Season 6 and now their back at the top of their game.

Abby introduced a new girl to the team. Her name was Maesi and she seemed like a nice enough girl, but it was evident the moms were concerned that this new girl could outshine all the other girls.

Maesi was revealed to be one a one-week trial, therefore adding a decent narrative for the character. One mistake and she’s out the door.

Brynn, Camryn and Kalani came top on the pyramid for their recent success in competitions. This was expected, but …read more

Read more here:: THG