Tragically, there will be no Kardashian Christmas card this year.

Due to all the issues facing very members of this family family (from Kim’s robbery … to Kanye’s breakdown … to Rob and Chyna’s imaginary feuds), the stars simply didn’t have the time, patience or capacity to come together for a special holiday photo in 2016.

But at least Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are here to offer up a watered-down version of this Kardashian tradition.

The allegedly troubled couple has released a brand new picture of themselves and their two children.

We presume the photo was taken at Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve gathering, although Kanye did not provide many details upon sharing it to his Instagram account.

The rapper simply wrote “Happy Holidays” as a caption and that was it.

But this is the first time he and Kim have posed together since West spent nine days in the hospital in November, following some kind of mental collapse.

As you can see, both North West and Saint West are decked out in black, while Kanye rocks his ugly blonde hair and Kardashian shows off a lot of cleavage.

In other images from this Kris-hosted event, Kim is actually wearing a lip ring.

We’re not kidding. See …read more

