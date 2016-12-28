Melissa Benoist is flying away from her marriage.

The Supergirl star has filed for divorce from Blake Jenner, her husband of fewer than two years.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the basis for the split and neither side is seeking any kind of spousal support.

She has also requested to change her legal name back to Melissa Benoist.

Benoist and Jenner have no kids together.

They got married in the spring of 2015 after getting engaged in July 2013.

We can’t say for certain when trouble began to brew, Benoist and Jenner were last spotted together at September’s Toronto International Film Festival.

That goes back a few months.

The soon-to-be-divorced couple met while playing love interests on the Fox hit Glee in 2012.

“I thought she was the bomb the second I saw her, so it was just super cool to be working together,” Jenner told People Magazine in 2014 about working with Benoist.

He added:

“Thankfully, we’ve had some scenes together. Because if we didn’t, I don’t think we would have had the time to get to know each other.”

Along with his role on Glee, Jenner is best known for having appeared in the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

Benoist, meanwhile, has risen …read more

