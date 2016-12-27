Well, we can’t say we didn’t see this one coming. Tiny Harris has filed for divorce from T.I. after a rocky six years of marriage. Details inside…

We watched many highs and lows between rapper T.I. and Tiny Harris throughout their six-year marriage. And now, they’re dunzo. Or at least Tiny is.

According to TMZ, Tameka “Tiny” Harris filed for divorce in Georgia’s Henry County earlier this month. The twosome, who share 2 sons [King & Major] and 1 daughter [Heiress], got married in 2010 in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

As you know, boxer Floyd Mayweather has been at the center of issues in their marriage after Tip and the professional boxer were involved in a brawl in Vegas back in 2014.

Most recently, Tiny, who shares two sons and 1 daughter with Tip, snapped a pic with Floyd at Mariah Carey’s Halloween party that had the rumor mill turning once again.

Who saw this coming?

We will be on the look out for official statements from the two to confirm this is a definitely thing.

Photo: WENN/Instagram

…read more

Read more here:: YBF