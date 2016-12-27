So much for that Family Hustle.

When it comes to T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, there is no longer a family for them to hustle.

(Editor’s Note: We’re not entirely sure what is meant by the “Family Hustle.” Just go with this segue, okay?)

After six years of marriage, Tiny has filed for divorce from T.I.

According to TMZ and other reliable outlets, Tiny filed legal documents earlier this month in Georgia’s Henry County, following several weeks of a strained relationship.

Those who have followed the famous twosome for awhile are aware that tension has been stirring ever since Tiny dared to pose for a photo with the rapper’s nemesis, Floyd Mayweather, and Mariah Carey, at the latter’s Halloween party.

(Back in May of 2014, T.I. and Mayweather got into an epic fight.)

T.I. and Tameka got married back in 2010.

They three kids together: two sons (Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III and Major Philant Harris) and one daughter, Heiress Diana Harris, who they welcomed this past March.

T.I. (whose real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) and Tiny also have four other children from previous relationships.

There’s Messiah Ya’Majesty Harris and Domani Uriah Harris, T.I.’s sons from his relationship with Lashon Dixon; along with Deyjah Imani Harris, his …read more

Read more here:: THG