Blac Chyna (Wearing Engagement Ring) Gets Pampered In L.A. + John, Chrissy & Luna Jet To Miami After First Family Christmas

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 27, 2016
Category: Celebrity News

Blac Chyna steps out for some pampering in L.A. And she’s wearing her engagement ring following that huge fall out with Rob Kardashian. Meanwhile, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Baby Luna are jetting to Miami following their first family Christmas. Flicks inside…

New mom again Blac Chyna (soon-to-be Angela Kardashian) had an emotional week last week if you believe the headlines. So, she took a moment for a little pampering.

The Lash Boutique owner, toting a Christmas present, tried to keep a low profile in all camo as she walked out of a nail salon in L.A. with her bestie Paige for a relaxing day of pampering. Her outing comes on the heels of reconciling with her fiancé Rob Kardashian.

Last weekend, the two were at each other’s THROATS.

Rob made claims that Chyna took all of the kids’ things out of his house, including his food, after Chy’s Instagram account was hacked.

Then there were reports that Chyna got physical with Rob during an alleged drunken rage. It appears the two were stirring up the pot to help ratings …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

