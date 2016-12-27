Flip or Flop’s Christina and Tarek El Moussa announced their stunning split two weeks ago (though they actually had split months ago).

So with Christmas last weekend … how did they handle it?

It looks like the HGTV couple is deeply committed to co-parenting (and putting up the best possible front), because they did just that.

Both spent the holidays with their adorable children.

The blonde mom of two posted several family photos from the former couple’s Christmas Eve and Christmas celebrations on her Instagram.

She joked, as many parents likely did on Sunday, about how difficult it is to wrangle two little ones and actually take a decent pic together.

“When you can’t get both kids to cooperate for a pic at the same time,” she jokingly wrote on Instagram, along with the images below:

Meanwhile, her soon-to-be ex-husband Tarek posted a sweet photo of him holding daughter Taylor and son Brayden earlier on Christmas.

“We love our amazing kids so much!! Wishing you all a very merry Christmas from California!” Tarek wrote, and it looks like they had one.

Earlier this month, the two stars of the hit home renovation series released the following statement in the wake of their surprising split:

