The Wests were a family unit over the Christmas holiday despite rumors of a break up between Kanye and Kim Kardashian West. Peep their holiday shot, plus flicks of Yeezy and his new hair color catching a movie inside…

The rumor mill has been turning with reports that Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West were headed down Splitsville Lane. Folks were reporting that Ye was a no-show at the Kardasian-Jenner annual Christmas party in Calabasas on Christmas Eve, but they were wrong.

Ye was in the building.

In fact, the whole West family was there, including their daughter North West and son Saint West. The PABLO rapper posted the family flick on his Twitter account today with the caption, “Happy Holidays.”

Other guests included will.i.am, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, performers John Legend, Babyface, El DeBarge and David Foster. Yeeyz and will stopped for a photo-op with Russian digital entrepreneur Miroslava Duma (above).

Peep a few clips of Grammy Award winner serenading the audience below: