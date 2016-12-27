  • redit
WHAT BREAK UP? Kanye West Posts Christmas Family Photo At Star-Studded Holiday Bash + Yeezy (Rocking A New Hair Color) Goes To The Movies

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 27, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo thewests.jpg

The Wests were a family unit over the Christmas holiday despite rumors of a break up between Kanye and Kim Kardashian West. Peep their holiday shot, plus flicks of Yeezy and his new hair color catching a movie inside…

The rumor mill has been turning with reports that Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West were headed down Splitsville Lane. Folks were reporting that Ye was a no-show at the Kardasian-Jenner annual Christmas party in Calabasas on Christmas Eve, but they were wrong.

Ye was in the building.

In fact, the whole West family was there, including their daughter North West and son Saint West. The PABLO rapper posted the family flick on his Twitter account today with the caption, “Happy Holidays.”

photo westparty.png

Other guests included will.i.am, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, performers John Legend, Babyface, El DeBarge and David Foster. Yeeyz and will stopped for a photo-op with Russian digital entrepreneur Miroslava Duma (above).

Peep a few clips of Grammy Award winner serenading the audience below:

A video posted by Miroslava Duma (@miraduma) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:54pm PST

A video posted by Miroslava Duma (@miraduma) on <time …read more

