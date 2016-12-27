Carrie Fisher had a drug relapse just a month before she suffered a massive heart attack on board an 11-hour flight from London’s Heathrow Airport to Los Angeles on Dec. 23, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The actress, best known as Star Wars’ Princess Leia, died four days later at age 60, after being hooked to a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit at UCLA Medical Center.

“Carrie had relapsed around Thanksgiving,” a source told Radar, disputing news Fisher got a complete handle on her health.

“Some of her friends I talked to doubted she was ever totally clean and sober because she got doctor’s prescriptions to treat her bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety,” said the source.

“I saw her myself high as a kite once, not that long ago.”

Sadly, the source said Fisher seemed to be in denial about her addictions, making it difficult to determine whether or not she was actually clean.

“Ironically, she said to me, ‘You’re too old to get high anymore, dear,’” said the insider. “I replied, ‘You, too, dear.’”

