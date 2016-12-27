Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin just got an insane new tattoo, which fans naturally assume is a likeness of his former wife Kailyn Lowry.

Why would you make that kind of assumption as a fan?

Given their past, why wouldn’t you is more like it!

The father of Kailyn’s son Lincoln shared a photo of his latest tattoo – he’s got a lot of them, and they’re elaborate – on Instagram Monday.

The U.S. Air Force member captioned his photo:

“Trying to get all these unfinished pieces done.”

“My man @mikemaratattoo never fails,” he added, giving a shout out to his friend and ink artiste. “Finishing my back next @aggressiontattoo.”

He included needle and high-five hands emojis.

Of course, Teen Mom 2 fans couldn’t help but notice (or imagine) that the woman inked on his body looks a lot like his ex-wife of four years:

Yeah … his fans may be a little delusional.

We heard this the last time Javi got a tattoo of Kailyn, supposedly … and that time, it looked a lot more (although not entirely) like Lowry.

The basic reason we’re so skeptical is this:

Why would he get a tattoo of his ex-wife, given that Marroquin hates Lowry (his words, albeit in jest, and …read more

