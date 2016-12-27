Carrie Fisher’s family is stunned by her sudden passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The actress was hospitalized in L.A. on Friday after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London, but although she remained in doctors’ care, her heartbroken uncle Bill Reynolds told Radar that she seemed to have improved before her death today at age 60.

“It was touch and go, but no one expected this result,” Bill Reynolds told Radar exclusively.

“The family all had hope. That’s what the doctors told us, that she would recover. Everything looked positive!”

SLIDESHOW: 2016’S Most Notable Celebrity Deaths — Prince, Muhammad Ali & More

Reynolds, the brother of Fisher’s mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, explained, “One Christmas Eve, we all had dinner together at my sister’s house and said prayers. Everything looked positive and everyone seemed pretty upbeat.”

Indeed, Debbie tweeted Sunday that Fisher was in stable condition.

Sadly, her uncle said, Fisher “never came out of it.”

PHOTOS: Big Ang Death — ‘Mob Wives’ Star’s 20 Most Outrageous Moments

Reynolds claimed that Fisher was not awake at the time of her death, and was hooked up on a ventilator.

“We don’t have enough details yet,” he said. “But …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online