Following a heart attack two days before Christmas, Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60 on the morning of December 27, 2016.
In the wake of this tragic news, seemingly everyone in Hollywood signed on to social media in order to pay their respects.
Here’s a look at celebrity reaction to Fisher’s death.
1. William Shatner
I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.
2. Graham Norton
Numb. Unbelievable that such a bright funny loving spark could be extinguished. @carrieffisher you will be missed. I wish you peace.
3. Gary, Carrie’s Beloved Dog
Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher.
4. Al Roker
“Star Wars” actress @carrieffisher died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack last week, her family said. God rest her soul.
5. Anna Kendrick
No. No. Fuck this shit. Carrie Fisher is a fucking legend and this is bullshit.
6. Whoopi Goldberg
Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie. R.I.P.
