Tyga & His Naked Girlfriend Kylie Jenner Release Steamy Video + Chris Brown Still Chasing After Karrueche

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 27, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo tykylie.jpg

Tyga and Kylie Jenner have a steamy video for their fans that features a naked, cigarette smoking Kylie kissing all over her boyfriend. If you’re interested, you can check it out inside, plus see how Chris Brown is shooting his shot at Karrueche (again)…

For Tyga’s 27th birthday last month, the west coast rapper celebrated with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. They released a few intimate and steamy flicks from a photoshoot they previously shot. And now, a video has surfaced to accompany the pics.

In the short film dubbed “KYLIE,” we see the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star trot around naked while smoking a cigarette. In other shots, we see the reality star show off her naked bod underneath a wet t-shirt as she stands under a shower head while tonguing Tyga down.

Photographer Sasha Samsonova shared details about the shoot (shot in Venice) with W magazine saying, “It was meant to be a little surprise gift for the world. The whole deal with this video is that it’s a very personal experience. It’s like you’re watching this person from a point of view that has never been seen before.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for enhancing photos (and other things), …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

