Tyga and Kylie Jenner have a steamy video for their fans that features a naked, cigarette smoking Kylie kissing all over her boyfriend.

For Tyga’s 27th birthday last month, the west coast rapper celebrated with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. They released a few intimate and steamy flicks from a photoshoot they previously shot. And now, a video has surfaced to accompany the pics.

In the short film dubbed “KYLIE,” we see the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star trot around naked while smoking a cigarette. In other shots, we see the reality star show off her naked bod underneath a wet t-shirt as she stands under a shower head while tonguing Tyga down.

Photographer Sasha Samsonova shared details about the shoot (shot in Venice) with W magazine saying, “It was meant to be a little surprise gift for the world. The whole deal with this video is that it’s a very personal experience. It’s like you’re watching this person from a point of view that has never been seen before.”

