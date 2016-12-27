The Star Wars actress was hospitalized late last week after she suffered a massive heart attack on a transatlantic flight to L.A. from London.

Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, had tweeted Sunday that the actress was in stable condition, and insiders told Radar that her health seemed to have improved since entering the ICU on Friday.

Fisher was most famous for her iconic role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films.

She was also an accomplished author, of bestsellers such as Wishful Drinking, Postcards from the Edge, and her recent memoir, the Princess Diarist, in which she confessed her long-ago affair with Harrison Ford.

She leaves behind a daughter, Billie Catherine Lourde, 24, and her mother, Reynolds, 84.

Story developing.

