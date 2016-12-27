Carrie Fisher, a veteran actress best known and revered for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, has passed away.

She was 60 years old.

Fisher was flying from London to Los Angeles on a United flight when she suffered a major heart attack on board an airplane late last week.

The incident took place 15 minutes before the flight landed in LAX.

Once the plane landed, paramedics worked on the star for 15 minutes with CPR before they were able to get a pulse.

She was then transferred to UCLA Medical Center and placed on a ventilator in critical condition before succumbing to the heart attack.

Shortly after Fisher was placed under doctor’s care, she was visited by her daughter, Billie Lourd, and her beloved French Bulldog, Gary; the latter was actually on board the flight when Fisher fell unconscious.

Fisher, of course, sky-rocketed to fame in 1977 as one of the main characters in George Lucas’ Star Wars.

She reprised the role of Princess Leia in two subsequent sequels prior to taking her on once again for Star Wars: Episode VIII.

Along with this iconic character, Fisher appeared on a number of TV shows.

She had been the voice of Angela on Family …read more

Read more here:: THG