Troy Ave has been released from the hospital after getting shot multiple times on Christmas Day and he’s speaking out about the incident for the first time. Get it all inside…

Rapper Troy Ave has been released from the hospital after being shot on Christmas Day. This is the 2nd time the rapper has been shot this year, following a shoot out at a T.I. concert earlier this year.

The shooting occurred in his hometown of Brooklyn when Troy and his girlfriend pulled up in a red Maserati before dinner with family. According to reports, a man in a hoodie walked up to his vehicle and began shooting in the driver’s side window, shooting Troy in the arm and grazing his head.

Troy was released from the hospital yesterday (December 26th) and he’s speaking out for the first time about the scary situation. Talking to REVOLT, he gave an update on his injuries and thanked God for keeping him here.