Christina Grimmie‘s dad revealed her shocking future plans in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Albert Grimmie filed a suit against AEG and the owner of The Plaza Live Theater (where Christina was shot) under Florida’s Wrongful Death Act. Christina’s mother, Tina, also filed a claim against them for her mental pain and suffering, and her brother, Marcus, filed for negligent infliction of emotional distress.

PHOTOS: Adam’s Anguish: Could Christina Grimmie Have Been Saved?

Radar obtained the court filing which revealed that “The Voice (NBC) had expressed interest in having Christina back as a fashion consultant for another season of The Voice.” But, the 22-year-old singer was never able to return to the hit show as she was gunned down during a meet-and-greet after her June 10 concert . Her autopsy concluded that she died of “gunshot wounds of head and chest.”

READ THE DOCUMENTS HERE!

Albert also claimed that “more than 40% of the households in Florida contain at least one firearm” so “the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra could have reasonably anticipated that attendees at events held at The Plaza Live Theater might bring weapons with them to such events if adequate security measures were not put into …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online