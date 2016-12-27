In sad news, comedian Ricky Harris passed away recently and celebs are paying tribute to their friend. More inside….

Comedian/actor Ricky Harris passed away on Monday inside his home, according to his manager Cindy Ambers of Art/Work Entertainment. The cause of his death was not immediately known. He was 54. He leaves behind his mother, two daughters and an ex-wife.

The stand-up comedian had a recurring role on “Everybody Hates Chris,” he appeared in “Moesha,” he starred in the 2015 dramedy DOPE and he appeared on “The Tracy Morgan Show.” Ricky made his acting debut in the 1993 classic Poetic Jusice, and then appeared in Tales From The Hood and Heat.

The Long Beach native was also known for his raunchy skits on a few Snoop Dogg albums. He and Snoop were really good friends. FUN FACT: Ricky and Snoop used to sing in the church choir together as children.

Ricky was raised in Long Beach and the son of a preacher. His stand-up acts on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” in the 90s thrusted him into the limelight. Snoop dubbed him the first person to “make it” in Long Beach.

