Debbie Reynolds has given an update on Carrie Fisher‘s condition following her sudden hospitalization — and RadarOnline.com has all the details.

As reported, The Star Wars actress, 60, suffered a heart attack on UNITED Flight 935 from London to Los Angeles on Friday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson, Erik Scott, told Radar: “Paramedics were standing by for the plane’s arrival, provided Advanced Life Support and aggressively treated and transported the patient to a local hospital.”

Now, Fisher’s legendary mother has revealed she is in stable condition.

“Carrie is in stable condition,” Reynolds wrote to followers on Twitter. “If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes.”

Carrie is in stable condition.If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes. pic.twitter.com/isXJqqFEB6 — Debbie Reynolds (@DebbieReynolds1) December 25, 2016

As Radar revealed, Fisher had been working in London and her uncle said her medical crisis was brought on by "a combination of

