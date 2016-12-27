As if 2016 couldn’t get any worse, a high-profile cyber attacker hijacked Sony’s music page and declared Britney Spears dead yesterday.

Fortunately, it was a hoax. Britney is a-o-k.

Twitter freaked out Monday morning when the official Sony Music Global page posted a tweet that claimed Britney “is dead by accident.”

“We will tell you more soon,” they said.

A follow-up tweet seemed to pay tribute to Spears’ life (1981-2016). Minutes later, a sequence of new tweets confirmed that she lives.

OurMine Security said that Sony’s account had been compromised and the pop music icon, who just turned 35, is not a 2016 victim.

Weirdly, OurMine reportedly hacked Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai recently, warning they were just “testing your security.”

OurMine reportedly hacked Netflix too.

The hacking of Sony is nothing new … nor is the proliferation of fake news. Bottom line, though, is that Britney Spears remains unharmed.

Representatives for the singer confirmed this, despite false reports to the contrary, which circulated and fooled many people Monday.

Spears fans the world over were alarmed as tweets from not just Sony, but other verified accounts appeared to announce her death.

“Rest in peace, Britney Spears,” read an actual tweet from no less than Bob Dylan’s verified …read more

