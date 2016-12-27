Will everyone on Vanderpump Rules ever be able to get along with one another?

Not according to Lisa Vanderpump, who had some strong words for Katie Maloney on Vanderpump Rules Season 5 Episode 8.

Katie decided it was a good move to give her boss the first invitation to her wedding, but Lisa cut straight to the chase and revealed that she did not trust Stassi Schroeder.

She even went as far as saying that Schroeder was the reason for all of the friction among their circle of friends.

“All the roads always lead to Miss Schroeder, trust me,” Lisa said. If you watch Vanderpump Rules online, you probably already know that Stassi has been trying to change her ways.

Unfortunately, she’s kind of still causing a lot of trouble for the girls. She always wants to be the center of attention and that’s what is rubbing the others the wrong way.

Katie was a much better person when Stassi was out of her life, but she’s slowly falling back into the person she was when Stassi was in charge and it’s sad.

