Tricia Lynn McCauley, a Washington D.C. yoga instructor and former actress best known for her role in the 2006 film Step Up, has been found dead.

She was 46 years old.

McCauley was reporting missing on Christmas Day, with her brother confirming his family’s worst news on Tuesday morning via Facebook, writing that Tricia’s body had been found.

Police then held a news conference shortly afterward and also announced the sad news.

McCauley raised the concerned of her loved ones after she didn’t show up for Christmas dinner on Sunday.

She had last been seen in the 2000 block of North Capitol Street NW at approximately 4:30 that same afternoon and her corpse was discovered around midnight insider her car.

There are signs that she was killed in a carjacking.

Authorities, however, have not yet confirmed the details surrounding this death.

An Advisory Neighborhood Commissions commissioner says officers initiated a stop on her vehicle and found McCauley’s body inside early this morning.

Police took the driver into custody, who appeared to match the description of the person of interest who cops say may have been operating the missing car.

Police say the suspect arrested was also wanted in conjunction with a robbery at a CVS in D.C. yesterday morning, …read more

