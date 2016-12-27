  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Thumbnail for 488374

Tricia McCauley, Actress and Yoga Instructor, Found Murdered

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 27, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

Tricia Lynn McCauley

Tricia Lynn McCauley, a Washington D.C. yoga instructor and former actress best known for her role in the 2006 film Step Up, has been found dead.

She was 46 years old.

McCauley was reporting missing on Christmas Day, with her brother confirming his family’s worst news on Tuesday morning via Facebook, writing that Tricia’s body had been found.

Police then held a news conference shortly afterward and also announced the sad news.

McCauley raised the concerned of her loved ones after she didn’t show up for Christmas dinner on Sunday.

She had last been seen in the 2000 block of North Capitol Street NW at approximately 4:30 that same afternoon and her corpse was discovered around midnight insider her car.

There are signs that she was killed in a carjacking.

Authorities, however, have not yet confirmed the details surrounding this death.

An Advisory Neighborhood Commissions commissioner says officers initiated a stop on her vehicle and found McCauley’s body inside early this morning.

Police took the driver into custody, who appeared to match the description of the person of interest who cops say may have been operating the missing car.

Police say the suspect arrested was also wanted in conjunction with a robbery at a CVS in D.C. yesterday morning, …read more

Read more here:: THG

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5268 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *