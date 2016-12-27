Leah Messer’s drama-filled days are well and truly behind her and the Teen Mom 2 star is looking to the future as she continues to change her life for the better.

If you told us a year ago that Leah would be turning her life around, we would have definitely laughed it off because of all the crazy things she was doing.

Leah recently took to Instagram to reveal that her children had tired her out during their visit and admitted that she’s a “hot mess mom.”

The part in which she calls herself a “hot mess mom” probably refers to how tired she was after the visit.

Well, we hope that’s what she meant by it.

“This was after all the kiddos left. This momma was exhausted, but so happy they all had a great time at their slumber/birthday party!” Leah revealed on Instagram.

Ever since Teen Mom 2 Season 7 aired, fans have questioned Leah’s parenting after a string of events that played out on the show.

One of them involved Leah allegedly not feeding her children breakfast before school.