  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Thumbnail for 488327

Leah Messer: Yup, I’m a Hot Mess!

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 27, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

Leah Messer Skinny

Leah Messer’s drama-filled days are well and truly behind her and the Teen Mom 2 star is looking to the future as she continues to change her life for the better.

If you told us a year ago that Leah would be turning her life around, we would have definitely laughed it off because of all the crazy things she was doing.

Leah recently took to Instagram to reveal that her children had tired her out during their visit and admitted that she’s a “hot mess mom.”

The part in which she calls herself a “hot mess mom” probably refers to how tired she was after the visit.

Well, we hope that’s what she meant by it.

“This was after all the kiddos left. This momma was exhausted, but so happy they all had a great time at their slumber/birthday party!” Leah revealed on Instagram.

Ever since Teen Mom 2 Season 7 aired, fans have questioned Leah’s parenting after a string of events that played out on the show.

One of them involved Leah allegedly not feeding her children breakfast before school.

<img src="https://the-hollywood-gossip-res.cloudinary.com/iu/s–s8dVpm4F–/t_xlarge_l/f_auto,fl_lossy,q_auto:low/v1458664484/slideshows/leah-messer-bad-parenting-excuse-hall-of-fame.jpg" data-pin-media="https://the-hollywood-gossip-res.cloudinary.com/iu/s–WbxHwGRm–/t_full/f_auto,fl_lossy,q_auto:low/v1458664484/slideshows/leah-messer-bad-parenting-excuse-hall-of-fame.jpg" data-pin-description="View Slideshow: Leah Messer Bad Parenting Excuse Hall of Fame" data-pin-url="https://www.thehollywoodgossip.com/slideshows/leah-messer-bad-parenting-excuse-hall-of-fame/" …read more

Read more here:: THG

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5266 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *