George Michael died alone on Christmas morning after battling heroin addiction for months, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to The Telegraph, the star had even been treated in the hospital for an overdose earlier this year.

“He’s been rushed to A&E on several occasions,” a source revealed to the publication. “He used heroin. I think it’s amazing he’s lasted as long as he has.”

As Radar readers know, the 53-year-old was found dead on December 25 at his Oxfordshire residence in England.

“George’s immune system was shot because he was HIV positive for a very long time,” an insider exclusively told Radar. “But it was cocaine and [other] drugs that brought him down and it was speed that caused his heart to explode.”

“He knew it and he didn’t care,” added the source.

As Radar previously reported, the singer lost contact with even his closest pals after he began to “shut people out,” including his own staff.

Cardiac arrest, the presumed cause of death according to the singer’s manager Michael Lipman, is common among heroin users.

