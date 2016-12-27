  • redit
Farrah Abraham Spoils Sophia Rotten on Christmas: See the Pics!

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 27, 2016
Sophia abraham in her pink golf cart

Farrah Abraham likes to show off just how wealthy she really is.

In late December, 2016, she took to social media to show off the whole host of gifts she got her daughter, Sophia Abraham for Christmas.

Some parents go too far, but that’s not quite as far as Farrah Abraham went.

If you want to see just how spoiled one child can be, then scroll down for some of the expensive items Sophia was gifted with.

1. Sophia Abraham In Her Pink Golf Cart

Farrah Abraham decided to spoil her daughter for Christmas in 2016. Poor Sophia’s feet could barely touch the pedals.

2. Sophia Abraham & Her Jacuzzi

Sophia abraham and her jacuzzi
Farrah Abraham decided that her daughter deserved a jacuzzi as part of her Christmas gifts in 2016.

3. Sophia Abraham Has A Billion Reasons To Hate Her Mom

Sophia abraham has a billion reasons to hate her mom
Sophia was gifted with flowers from A Billion Roses for Christmas, 2016.

4. Sophia Abraham Has Custom Roses

Sophia abraham has custom roses
Sophie was gifted with another bouquet of A Billion Roses, but these ones had her first initial.

5. Sophia Abraham & Starburst

Read more here:: THG

      

