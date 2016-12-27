Sorry, Lorde.

Taylor Swift has a new best friend. And we have a new reason to absolutely adore Taylor Swift.

You can go ahead and focus on how she and Tom Hiddleston made for the worst celebrity couple of 2016.

Or you can choose to dislike Swift for her major feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, seeing her as fake and disingenuous simply because she may have misled the public a little bit over knowledge of a song lyric.

That’s your choice, to be cynical.

We’re going to choose to celebrate Swift’s unparalleled kindness instead.

It was on display yet against this week, as Swift surprised one of her biggest fans with a special holiday appearance and personal concert.

She stopped by the Missouri home of Cyrus Porter, a 96-year old World War II veteran who has attended numerous Taylor Swift shows, driving to St. Louis and Memphis simply to see her in musical action.

Porter has been diagnosed with cancer and hadn’t been sure if he’d be able to see another Swift concert in 2017.

So when Taylor learned of this story and this fan, she made it her mission to pay Porter a visit.

