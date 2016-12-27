Is it really all over between Kody Brown and Robyn Brown?

It depends on who you ask.

Last week, we were among the first outlets to write that Robyn was finally getting out of this unhealthy relationship and filing for divorce from the controversial Sister Wives patriarch.

This news didn’t come as a giant shock to those who watch Sister Wives online, considering the dwindling presence of Robyn on the TLC reality series last season.

According to Radar Online, Robyn has simply grown tired of her role both on the program and in her marriage and has decided to move on.

“She is leaving the first week in January to go back to Utah with the kids and be with her family to figure out the next step in her life,” an anonymous source alleged to that celebrity gossip site.

Simple enough, right?

Sensible enough on her part, right?

Especially when you consider that Radar also claims that Robyn thinks her children “aren’t being treated well.”

But while Robyn has remained silent on this rumor, both Kody Brown and Meri Brown have jumped on Twitter to deny its validity. Strongly.

First, there was Meri back on December 19.

She wrote that she simply dies of laughter every …read more

Read more here:: THG