Fadi Fawaz, the long-time boyfriend of George Michael who alerted authorities to the death of this music icon, has spoken out for the first time since Michael’s passing.

The iconic singer passed away on December 25 of reported heart failure.

Ad while we wait for the official autopsy to be performed, along with official funeral arrangements made, Fawaz has taken to social media in order to offer fans a few more details on what transpired this past Sunday.

The celebrity hairstylist, who had been with Michael for years in a relationship they tried to keep as quiet as possible, Tweeted the following on Monday:

“ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx.”

Representatives for the artist are the ones who have said Michael passed away from heart failure, but it remains unclear just what caused this fatal event.

Publicist Connie Filippello, meanwhile, announced the stunning news to the BBC via a statement that read:

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

"The family would ask that their privacy be

