Hollywood has lost another star.

Ricky Harris, a comedian known for his racy routines and an actor known for appearing in surprisingly friendly family fare, was found dead this week.

He was 54 years old.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Harris’ manager confirmed the passing of this beloved stand-up, adding that he suffered a heart attack two years ago.

The cause of death, however, is not known at this time.

Well known and respected around the world of comedy, such heavyweights as Sinbad and Cedric the Entertainer took to social media on Monday night to express their shock and send their condolences.

“Devastated!!! #RIP to the One and Only #RickyHarris,” wrote Cedric online. “Always been a super solid dude.”

Harris rose to fame in the 1990s as a performer on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam.” He often referenced pop culture touchstones, such as sound effects and movie sex, on stage.

A versatile talent, Harris made his acting debut in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice opposite Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur.

Two years later he appeared in Heat, a heist flick directed by Michael Mann that featured Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro.

