The celebrity world is inundated with the rich and famous who just can’t seem to play nice with one another.
We have compiled a list of the biggest feuds to hit the celebrity world in 2016.
Did Kanye West & Kim Kardashian vs. Taylor Swift come out on top?
Some of the celebrities are repeat offenders!
Scroll down to find out.
1. Kim Kardashian & Kanye West vs. Taylor Swift
This feud went nuclear when Taylor denied that she gave Kanye permission to speak about her in his song. Kim then went on the offensive and released a recording of the call on Snapchat. This then paved the way for several back and forths in the media and prompting users on Twitter to kick off the #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty
2. Blac Chyna vs. Rob Kardashian & His Family
The Kardashians fumed when they learned that Rob was with Chyna. This paved the way for Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni to get involved. After Chyna apparently left Rob with an empty nursery in December, 2016, it seemed like the drama was over, but then they got back together.
3. Stephanie Seymour vs. Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid
