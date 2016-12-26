It may officially be winter across the United States, but try telling that to Kylie Jenner and Tyga.

Because this famous couple is only just heating up!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians actress and her rapper boyfriend have surprised their fans with an extra steamy video, releasing their most racy footage to date on Christmas Day.

Directed by photographer Sasha Samsonova, the video is set to music by Niia and it features Kylie and Tyga in the shower.

Are they dressed? Yes.

But the hot shower and steam eventually soaks through their white T-shirts, leaving little to the imagination. Like, VERY little to the imagination.

By the end of the video, both stars are topless and holding on to each other.

It’s not hard to imagine where things go between them next.

The video was filmed in November in Los Angeles.

“It fell into place very, very naturally. It just happened,” Samsonova told W magazine about shooting the project, adding:

“The whole deal with this video is that it’s a very personal experience. It’s like you’re watching this person from a point of view that has never been seen before.”

Previously, Kylie and Tyga appeared in the rapper’s “Stimulated” music video, confirming their relationship at the time.

