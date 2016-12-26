Shooters don’t take Christmas off?! Rapper Troy Ave is back in the hospital after getting shot Christmas night. Everything you need to know — including 50 Cent paying him a visit — inside…

Just months after he got out of jail for being caught up in that Irving Plaza shooting, Troy Ave was riding around his home in Brooklyn in his Maserati yesterday when shots rang out.

It’s unclear who the perps are behind the shooting, but Troy is reportedly in stable condition. NY Alerts broke the news with a pic from the scene of the crime saying:

U/D Brooklyn: Rapper Troy Ave is in stable condition after he was shot multiple times while driving his Maserati on E 91st St & Linden Blvd. — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) December 26, 2016

Damn shame.

Troy’s lawyer confirms the Brooklyn-born MC was shot in the arm and was grazed in the head by a bullet, but his injuries are not life-threatening.