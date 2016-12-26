As previously reported, George Michael is dead at the age of 53.

The unexpected passing of this pop music icon was made public by Michael’s publicist on Sunday night, with Connie Filippello issuing the following brief statement to The BBC:

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

At the time of this sad announcement, most media outlets speculated that George Michael died of heart failure.

And this speculation has now been confirmed by the singer’s longtime manager, Michael Lippman.

“I’m devastated,” Lippman said told The Hollywood Reporter, explaining that he received a call on Christmas morning notifying him that Michael had been found “in bed, lying peacefully.”

The precise time of death is not known at this time, but there was “no foul play whatsoever,” says Lippman.

Expect funeral plans to be announced shortly.

While Michael had battled a few health problems over the years, this fatal incident of heart failure was not expected.

