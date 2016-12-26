We have an update on the status of Carrie Fisher.

As has been widely reported, the beloved Star Wars actress suffered a massive heart attack while on board an airplane on Friday afternoon.

She fell unconscious 15 minutes prior to landing in Los Angeles and was unresponsive while paramedics rushed to her side immediately after her flight touched down at LAX.

In the aftermath of this scary incident, it was unclear whether or not Fisher would survive.

Fisher’s brother, for example, could only tell reporters that Fisher was in ICU, saying hours after his sister fell ill that “there’s nothing new from the doctors.”

Fans have been left to refresh the Internet and pray for good news ever since.

But now we appear to have some.

Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, has taken to Twitter and addressed the health of her daughter for the first time since Friday’s heart attack, giving followers a reason to hope for the best.

Wrote the 84-year old former actress on social media:

Carrie is in stable condition.If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes.

Thank goodness, right?

This message comes on the heels of Fisher’s half-sister, Joely, sharing …read more

Read more here:: THG