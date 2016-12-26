Kim Kardashian didn’t merely stop by her mother’s Christmas Eve party over this past holiday weekend.

She also stopped the presses in the process!

We’re not saying this simply because it’s rare to see Kim out and about these days, as she continues to recover from being held at gunpoint by assailants in Paris in early October.

We’re saying this because Kardashian was rocking a new and very unexpected look while spending time with her family…

Oh, yes, that is most definitely a lip ring adorning Kardashian’s face.

We did NOT see that coming!

Kris Jenner played host to Kim and all of her siblings on Saturday night, with various members of the family sharing images and videos from the event on social media.

Khloe was the one who featured Kim most prominently in her series of Snapchat videos, posing alongside her older sibling and gushing over Kim in her captions.

“How to die…? How dope is my f–king sister?” Khloe wrote about one piece of footage, as a silent Kim smiled for the camera.

Added Khloe: “Look at this dress and look at the jewelry. You are a badass bitch, Kim!”

For understandable reasons, Kim has laid very low since she was robbed in France in October.

The troubling

