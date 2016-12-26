Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have gifted fans with the perfect Christmas present.

A surprise wedding? Not quite.

Although we wish.

Instead, the famous and adorable couple posed together for a number of very cute and cuddly photos over the holiday weekend.

These aren’t an exchanging of vows, but we’ll take what we can get!

Despite being an A-List pop artist who is never afraid to speak her mind, and an actor who starred in one of the highest-grossing movie franchises in history, Miley and Liam typically choose to stay far below the celebrity gossip radar.

They don’t make public declarations about their love or even make public appearances very often.

But that appears to be changing a bit of late, as the stars posed for a hilariously awkward photo as part of a bigger group late last week.

And now they’ve taken us behind the scenes of their Christmas celebration.

First, as you can see above, Cyrus and Hemsworth rocked some seriously ugly sweaters for the occasion.

Which we mean in the nicest, most complimentary way possible.

We especially love Miley’s light bulb-based tribute to her Lord and Savior.

“Happy birthday Jesus,” Hemsworth captioned the image above, which also featured himself in a garment covered with images of candy canes …read more

Read more here:: THG